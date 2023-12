Copley is slated to defend the road cage versus Columbus on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley remains undefeated in regulation this season, posting a 3-0-2 record with a 3.04 GAA, .868 save percentage and one shutout in six appearances. Despite putting up 24 wins in 37 games last year, the Alaskan netminder is struggling to secure regular starts and finds himself firmly cemented in the No. 2 role behind Cam Talbot.