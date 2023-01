Copley was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate. Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will start Saturday on the road against Nashville.

Copley got the hook early in the second period Thursday against Dallas after allowing four goals on 17 shots in a 4-0 loss. He has a 12-3-0 record this season with a 2.78 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Predators rank 27th in the league this year with 2.71 goals per game.