Copley was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will start Thursday against New Jersey.

Copley is coming off an 18-save effort in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota. He has a 17-4-1 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Devils rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.44 goals per game.