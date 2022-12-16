Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and five of seven shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

After a scoreless first period, Boston beat Copley twice in odd-man situations -- once on a delayed penalty, and once on an actual power play -- in the second to go up 2-0, but the netminder shut down the home side the rest of the way and gave the Kings a chance to rally. Copley has given up exactly two goals in three of four starts since his promotion from AHL Ontario, winning each time, and he's making a strong push to supplant Jonathan Quick at the top of the Los Angeles depth chart.