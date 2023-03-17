Copley stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Copley bounced back from a hard-luck shootout loss Saturday with another strong performance for his fourth win in his last five games. The Kings' offense helped him out with a four-goal second period. Copley is up to 21-4-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 31 appearances. Head coach Todd McLellan appears satisfied with an even split of time between Copley and Joonas Korpisalo, so the latter should be expected to start versus the Canucks on Saturday.