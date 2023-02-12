Copley posted a 25-save shutout in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Copley has won four of his last five decisions, though there's a case to be made that this was his best start of the season. Adrian Kempe's four-goal outburst gave Copley plenty of cushion to work with. This was the 31-year-old's first shutout of the season, and it was the second of his career. He's up to 16-3-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 21 outings. It appears he'll continue to hold onto the Kings' starting job in goal despite the team's inconsistent play prior to the All-Star break.