Copley is expected to get the starting nod in Friday's road matchup with Arizona, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley will make consecutive starts for the first time this season after Cam Talbot played in four of the club's six contests. While Talbot has gotten the bulk of the workload, Copley could take a bigger share of the netminding duties if he can put together a handful of strong performances.