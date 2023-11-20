Copley is expected to guard the road net Monday against Arizona, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate.

Copley permitted three goals on six shots in just 8:21 of ice time prior to being pulled in a 5-4 win over the Coyotes on Oct. 27. Cam Talbot stopped 17 of 18 shots to pick up the win in relief. Copley made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 9 during his last start. He has allowed 15 goals on 72 shots in four appearances this season en route to a 1-0-2 record. Arizona is tied for 16th in the league with 3.24 goals per contest this campaign.