Copley will guard the road goal Tuesday against Winnipeg, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley has gone winless in his past three starts with a shaky .899 save percentage during that stretch. He has a posted a 17-4-2 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 26 appearances. The Jets rank 20th in the league this year with 3.02 goals per game.