Copley will guard the road goal versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Copley, who left last Friday's contest against Anaheim after receiving a match penalty, has stopped 68 of 71 shots in his past three outings en route to a 2-0-0 record. He has posted a mark of 17-3-1 this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Wild sit 25th in the league this campaign with 2.88 goals per game.