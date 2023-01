Copley will be in the road crease against Boston on Thursday, according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Copley has been red-hot, winning his seventh straight game Tuesday, in a 3-2 victory over Dallas. He has taken over as the No. 1 netminder with the Kings as he is 9-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He will face the Bruins, who are second in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.73 goals per contest.