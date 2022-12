Copley is expected to occupy the visiting crease against Boston on Thursday, Zach Dooley of LAKings Insider reports.

Copley will start for the fourth time in the Kings' last six games. He gave up only two goals in each of his first two games and was perfect through two periods against Buffalo on Tuesday, before giving up six goals in the final period. He will face the Bruins, who lead the NHL standings with a 23-4-1 record and have scored 110 goals, second-best in the NHL.