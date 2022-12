Copley will defend the home cage against San Jose on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley was stellar in his last start against the Bruins, stopping 33 shots in a 3-2 shootout win. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.94 GA and a .901 save percentage. He will face the Sharks, who are averaging 3.10 goals per game.