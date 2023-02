Copley allowed two goals on 14 shots after replacing Jonathan Quick in the second period of Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Copley entered with the Kings trailing 3-0 early in the second period. They'd cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the third, but the Rangers scored a pair later in the frame to seal the game. Copley is 17-4-2 this season with a .901 save percentage since taking over the starting job in Los Angeles.