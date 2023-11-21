Copley stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Lawson Crouse's goal late in the second period was the lone blemish on Copley's line Monday as the 31-year-old netminder put together his best effort of the season to earn his second win. Copley had struggled to a .792 save percentage through his first four starts this season, though Monday's performance boosted that number to .845. The Kings play back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, lining up Copley for a potential two-start week.