Copley stopped all 22 shots he faced in relief of Joonas Korpisalo in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The damage was already done by the time Copley entered the game early in the second period. The 31-year-old has allowed more than two goals only once in nine appearances since the start of March. For the season, he's at 24-5-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 36 games. Copley should be considered likely to start Saturday versus the Avalanche.