Copley stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Copley is starting to skid a bit, losing his last two starts. He's stopped 71 of 77 shots over his last three appearances. For the season, the 31-year-old netminder is at 24-6-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 37 outings. The Kings' last two games are favorable matchups -- they host the Canucks on Monday and visit the Ducks on Thursday -- so both Copley and Joonas Korpisalo should have a chance to get on track prior to the playoffs.