Copley stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

A low-scoring game finally went the Kings' way, with Copley's strong play a large part of the win. He limited the damage to an Oliver Bjorkstrand power-play tally in the third period, which came on a scrambled and failed clearance in the slot. This was Copley's fourth straight win, and he's allowed 10 goals in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old is at 24-4-3 with a 2.67 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 34 appearances. It'll likely be Joonas Korpisalo between the pipes for Sunday's road-trip finale in Vancouver.