Copley surrendered five goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Copley didn't perform very well from the start, yielding three goals in the first period. In the shootout, he allowed three goals on nine attempts. The 31-year-old was a stabilizing force for the Kings' goaltending last year, but this was a brutal first impression in 2023-24, though Cam Talbot wasn't much better in Wednesday's season opener. Both goalies will likely split starts in the early going, and that could last all season if one doesn't pull ahead of the other.