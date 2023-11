Copley allowed four goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Copley handled the second half of a back-to-back and at least guided the Kings to one standings point. The 31-year-old has failed to make much of an impact this season, going 1-0-2 with 15 goals allowed over four appearances. Cam Talbot has gained control of the starting role and should be between the pipes Saturday versus the Flyers.