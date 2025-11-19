Copley was summoned from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Copley has a 3.84 GAA and an .870 save percentage in seven appearances with Ontario this year. Darcy Kuemper won't travel with the team for Thursday's game in San Jose, which keeps him fresh for Friday's home tilt against Boston. Copley will instead serve as the backup goaltender Thursday, while Anton Forsberg is expected to get the start.