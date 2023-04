Copley gave up two goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Copley entered Tuesday having won his last four outings. He wasn't tested much early on, but he couldn't keep pace as the Oilers' power play took over in the second half of the game. Copley slipped to 24-5-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 35 games this season. While he played well, it wouldn't be surprising to see Joonas Korpisalo get the start Thursday in Vegas.