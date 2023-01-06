Copley allowed four goals in 21 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Copley's seven-game winning streak was snapped by the best team in the NHL. It was a little revenge for the Bruins -- Copley started that streak Dec. 15 in Boston. The 30-year-old goalie is now at 9-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 11 outings after this rough start. The Kings are off to Vegas on Saturday for a brief one-game road trip, and it's unclear which goalie might draw the start for that tough assignment.