Copley allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Copley earned his fifth straight win, and he's allowed a total of 10 goals in that span. The 30-year-old continues to run with opportunity, as he's won seven of his eight NHL appearances this season. He's also posted a 7-1-0 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Kings are at injury-plagued Colorado for their next game -- that matchup could still present a tough challenge should Copley get the nod.