Copley saved 26 of 31 shots through overtime in 6-5 shootout win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Copley was perfect in three shootout rounds to get LA the extra point. He's 18-4-2 with a 2.82 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 27 contests this season. Copley was 0-1-1 over his previous four outings with a 2.76 GAA and an .892 save percentage.