Copley stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Copley couldn't make a two-goal lead stuck in the third period, but a 2-on-1 rush by Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson earned the Kings a win in overtime. Over his last four starts, Copley's allowed eight goals while winning all four outings. He's up to 6-1-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage through seven outings. He'll likely cede the crease to Jonathan Quick for Friday's game in Arizona.