Copley allowed two goals on 29 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Copley carried a shutout for 50 minutes, but gave up goals to Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs in the third period. The 31-year-old Copley has won five of his last six outings, giving up 14 goals over that span. The Alaska native improved to 17-3-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 22 contests overall. The Kings have a favorable back-to-back up next -- they visit the Ducks on Friday and host the Coyotes on Saturday, so Copley and Jonathan Quick should each get a start during that two-game stretch.