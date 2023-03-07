Copley stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Copley has allowed nine goals during his three-game winning streak. The 31-year-old netminder gave up a goal in each of the second and third periods, but the Kings' offense covered that damage. Copley is up to 20-4-2 with a 2.76 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 29 appearances. His hot stretch has come at a good time, as he'll need to continue to play well in goal to fend off Joonas Korpisalo for starts. The Kings' next game is a tough road matchup Thursday in Colorado.