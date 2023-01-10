Copley allowed three goals on 31 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Special teams were the difference in this one -- Copley didn't let the Oilers' dangerous power-play group score, while the Kings cashed in four of their man-advantage situations. Since the holiday break, Copley has won five of his six appearances, giving up 16 goals in that span. The 30-year-old improved to 11-2-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 13 contests. The Kings have an easier matchup Wednesday versus the Sharks.