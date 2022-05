Danault recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Danault set up Trevor Moore on the Kings' first goal of the game, which was ultimately all they needed for the win. Through four playoff contests, Danault has two goals, two assists, six shots on net, eight hits and six blocked shots in his regular second-line role. His strong two-way play will keep him in an prominent spot in the lineup throughout the Kings' playoff run.