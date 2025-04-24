Danault logged a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.
Danault helped out on a Brandt Clarke tally in the first period. The assist was Danault's third point over two playoff outings after his heroic two-goal effort in Game 1. The center is filling a middle-six role and should provide decent secondary scoring while also offering elite defensive work against the Oilers' top players.
