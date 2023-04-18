Danault logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Danault had a part in the Kings' comeback, setting up Anze Kopitar's game-tying goal at 19:43 of the third period. It's been 17 games since Danault last scored a goal of his own, and he has a decent nine helpers in that span. The center doesn't have to score to help on the ice -- his strong defensive work will keep him in a top-six role. That said, he posted a career-high 54 points, including 20 on the power play, over 82 regular-season outings.