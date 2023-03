Danult logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Danault has an assist in each of his last two games, and five points over his last five contests. The center reached the 30-assist mark Thursday by helping out on Viktor Arvidsson's second-period tally. Danault has 48 points, 136 shots on net, 66 hits, 63 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 69 outings as a steady presence on the Kings' second line.