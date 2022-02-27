Danault scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Danault scored just 3:43 into the game, and the Kings kept control for much of the contest. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence in his first year in Los Angeles -- he's picked up 15 goals, 15 assists, 119 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 51 appearances. The center has five goals and two helpers in his last seven outings.