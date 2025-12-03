Danault's point drought reached nine games in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Stretching back to late October, Danault has just one assist over his last 16 outings. The 32-year-old center has slipped into a third-line role amid his struggles, and he didn't see any power-play time in Tuesday's contest. Danault has four helpers, 39 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances. He's topped 40 points in four straight years, but he'd need a massive surge to get there in 2025-26.