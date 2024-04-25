Danault logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Danault briefly had to leave the game after taking a hit, but he was able to return, finishing the contest with 17:59 of ice time. His helper was on Drew Doughty's first-period marker. Danault put up 47 points, 159 shots on net, 80 hits and 60 blocked shots over 78 regular-season outings as a do-it-all center on the Kings' second line. He'll likely continue to be tasked with tough defensive assignments, which could suppress his scoring chances in the playoffs.