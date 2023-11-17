Danault posted an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
Danault's goal drought is up to five games, and he's been limited to two helpers in that span. He set up a Kevin Fiala tally early in the first period Thursday. Danault is up to nine points, 36 shots, 13 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances. He's seen top-six minutes so far, and he may be leaned on more if Pierre-Luc Dubois' lower-body injury costs him time.
