Danault posted an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Danault's goal drought is up to five games, and he's been limited to two helpers in that span. He set up a Kevin Fiala tally early in the first period Thursday. Danault is up to nine points, 36 shots, 13 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances. He's seen top-six minutes so far, and he may be leaned on more if Pierre-Luc Dubois' lower-body injury costs him time.