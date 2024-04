Danault posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Danault has two helpers over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old immediately resumed his second-line center role and has continued to play well. He's up to 44 points, 155 shots on net, 79 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 75 contests this season, offering well-rounded production for fantasy managers.