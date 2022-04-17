Danault scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Danault extended his point streak to five games with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. During the streak, the center has three goals and three helpers. The 29-year-old has earned 24 goals, 48 points, 183 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-12 rating in 75 contests this season.