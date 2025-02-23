Danault recorded two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Danault helped out on third-period tallies by Trevor Lewis and Mikey Anderson. With seven points over five contests in February, this is Danault's best month since November, and it's even more impressive given the two-week gap in the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off. While he hasn't been outstanding, Danault has still earned 30 points (five goals, 25 helpers) with 80 shots on net, 59 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 53 games this season. If his uptick in offense is here to stay, he needs to be on most fantasy rosters -- he's reached the 50-point mark three times in his career and it's not totally out of reach in 2024-25, but he'd need a strong finish.