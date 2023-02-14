Danault notched three assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Danault's offense had been a bit spotty coming into Monday's game -- he had just two points in his previous six outings. The 29-year-old turned things around by setting up goals by Arthur Kaliyev, Sean Walker and Viktor Arvidsson, with the first and last of those goals being on the power play. Danault is up to 14 goals, 25 helpers, 14 power-play points, 105 shots on net, 52 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 55 appearances.