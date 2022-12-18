Danault scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Danault was limited to four assists over the previous 10 games. He got back in the goal column with the opening tally Saturday. The 29-year-old center is up to eight goals, 13 helpers, eight power-play points, 64 shots on net, 35 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 34 appearances. Danault has reached the 50-point mark twice in his career, and he's on track to finish this season right around that area.