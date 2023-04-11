Danault recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Danault ended his seven-game point drought with the helper. During his dry spell, the center had 13 hits, eight shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-3 rating. Danault has rarely had poor stretches in his time with the Kings. He's up to a career-high 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists), 150 shots on net, 81 hits, 74 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 81 appearances.