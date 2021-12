Danault has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols and will not play Sunday in Washington, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Danault only played 13:05 on Saturday in Carolina, down from his season average 18:16. It's unclear why, but it's logical to assume it's related to his placement in the NHL's protocols. Nonetheless, Danault will be unavailable Sunday, and his status for Wednesday's scheduled contest against visiting Edmonton is murky, as well.