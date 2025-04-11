Danault notched an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Danault hasn't been explosive on offense, but he has seven points and 13 shots on net over his last 11 games. The 32-year-old set up a Jordan Spence tally late in this contest. Danault eclipsed the 40-point mark with the assist, and he's earned eight goals, 33 helpers, 122 shots on net, 79 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 77 appearances.