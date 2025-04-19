Danault (rest) should be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Kings' first-round series against Edmonton on Monday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic on Saturday.

Danault skipped the Kings' 5-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday to rest up for the playoffs. He finished the regular season with eight goals and 43 points across 80 appearances with Los Angeles. Danault is projected to play alongside Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore (rest) in Game 1.