Danault scored a goal and two assists on two shots, fueling the Kings to a 5-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Danault scored on the power play to extend the Kings' lead to 5-0 in the third period. He would also add assists on goals by Trevor Moore and Arthur Kaliyev. Danault is now up to four points in three games to start the year. He should continue to play within the Kings' middle-six forward core and second power-play unit.