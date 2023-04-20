Danault scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Danault got the Kings on the board at 14:38 of the second period. The center has a goal, an assist, four shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating through two playoff contests. The Kings have kept a fairly steady lineup throughout the year, and Danault will continue to log second-line minutes with tough defensive assignments throughout the postseason.