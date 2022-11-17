Danault was credited with a first-period assist during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the host Oilers.

After failing to register a shot during his previous two appearances, Danault positioned himself near the crease and delivered a snap shot that could have virtually clinched Wednesday's matchup. But a quick-reacting Stuart Skinner turned the effort aside, keeping the Oilers close. The 29-year-old center found other ways to help upend the Oilers. Danault, who has collected five assists in his past six outings, recorded four shots, two blocks and a plus-3 rating.