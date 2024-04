Danault (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Monday's matchup with Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Danault will miss his second game due to his upper-body issue, having previously been sidelined against Calgary on Saturday. The 31-year-old center needs just three more goals to reach the 20-goal threshold, a mark he missed last season by just two tallies. If Danault does play Monday, Arthur Kaliyev is the most likely candidate to be dropped from the lineup.